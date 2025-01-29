Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Dorofeyev was held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The winger has eight goals and four assists over his last nine outings, a span that includes four multi-point efforts. He's up to 22 goals, 33 points, 152 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 51 appearances. Dorofeyev was cold in December and early January, but he's gotten himself back on track and should remain a solid winger to roster in most fantasy formats.
