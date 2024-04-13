Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Dorofeyev tallied at 6:21 of the first period and also helped out on a Keegan Kolesar goal in the third. This was Dorofeyev's first multi-point effort since Jan. 15. The winger has been steady with four goals and two assists over his last 10 outings while seeing middle-six minutes. He's up to 22 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 44 contests overall.