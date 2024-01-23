Dorofeyev scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 overtime road loss against the Devils.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring just 6:12 into the game with helpers to Chandler Stephenson and captain Mark Stone, but the lead was short-lived. The left winger finished with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a minor penalty in his 12:30 of ice time across 19 shifts. He has scored goals in consecutive games, and Dorofeyev is up to four goals and six points with a plus-5 rating in nine January outings. His four goals are the most of any month this season.