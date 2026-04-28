Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4.

Dorofeyev had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the series. He was put on the top line Monday, and that connection paid off immediately as Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel assisted Dorofeyev's goal 1:12 into the contest. Through four playoff contests, Dorofeyev has 12 shots on net and three hits. He can be more impactful on offense -- the winger produced 37 goals, 64 points and 230 shots on net over 82 regular-season outings.