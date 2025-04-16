Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Dorofeyev snapped a four-game point drought in this contest. He struck early, scoring just 5:25 into the game. The 24-year-old winger is up to 34 goals, 51 points, 247 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 81 appearances. Dorofeyev shouldn't fly too far under the radar in playoff fantasy formats, especially when occupying a top-six role on a top-seeded team.