Dorofeyev (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Detroit, per Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.

Dorofeyev suffered the injury during Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. He has seven goals and 14 points in 29 outings in 2023-24. Although Dorofeyev is out of the lineup, Michael Amadio (upper body) is expected to rejoin the Golden Knights on Saturday.