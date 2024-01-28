Dorofeyev (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Detroit, per Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.
Dorofeyev suffered the injury during Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. He has seven goals and 14 points in 29 outings in 2023-24. Although Dorofeyev is out of the lineup, Michael Amadio (upper body) is expected to rejoin the Golden Knights on Saturday.
