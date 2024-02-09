Dorofeyev (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Arizona, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Dorofeyev has seven goals and 14 points in 29 appearances this season. This will be his third straight game on the shelf. When Dorofeyev is ready to return, he'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity and see time on the second power-play unit. In the meantime, Brendan Brisson will remain in the lineup for a second straight contest.