Dorofeyev (upper body) will skate Monday but will not be available Tuesday against the Oilers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Dorofeyev missed the last game before the All-Star break and seems to be nearing a return. The 23-year-old has 14 points in 29 games this season. Vegas may make another move prior to Tuesday's matchup.
