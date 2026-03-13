Dorofeyev scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Dorofeyev tallied in the second and third periods and also set up a Mitch Marner goal that stood as the game-winner. That success came as part of a new-look second line with Dorofeyev and Marner flanking Tomas Hertl, who didn't get on the scoresheet in this contest. Dorofeyev is up to 32 goals, a career-high 54 points, 184 shots on net, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 66 appearances. He'd need a strong finish, but the 25-year-old winger could make a push for a 40-goal campaign.