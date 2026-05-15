Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Pads lead with two more goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.
Dorofeyev is up to nine goals this postseason, including five over his last three games. The winger put up seven points across six contests in the second round, and he's up to 11 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 12 playoff outings. He'll look to keep up his scoring against a much tougher foe in the Avalanche during the Western Conference Finals.
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