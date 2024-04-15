Dorofeyev notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Dorofeyev has four points over his last five games. His helper Sunday was his first power-play point of the campaign -- he's excelled as a depth winger at even strength. The 23-year-old has 23 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 45 appearances this season.