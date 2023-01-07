Dorofeyev (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to the NHL media site.
Dorofeyev played three games with nary a point and was a scratch the last three contests. He had six goals and 12 points with AHL Henderson before his recall.
