Dorofeyev logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Dorofeyev's offense had turned cold recently -- his assist snapped a six-game drought. The 24-year-old winger remains in a second-line role, but he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in three straight contests. He's produced 18 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 31 outings, putting him on track for a career year, but his production has been goal-heavy, so he may be prone to some slumps when he doesn't have his shot right.