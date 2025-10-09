Dorofeyev scored three goals, including two on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Dorofeyev scored all three goals in the second period to help the Golden Knights erase an early 2-0 deficit. The 24-year-old winger is picking up right where he left off after a 35-goal, 52-point effort in the 2024-25 regular season. He's doing it from a middle-six role for now, but the Vegas offense can easily roll three scoring lines. He'll have high-end potential as long as he's on the top power-play unit, which is where he scored 13 of his goals last year. Dorofeyev may have flown under the radar in fantasy after battling a lower-body injury during the preseason, but he won't linger on the waiver wire for long if he continues to score regularly.