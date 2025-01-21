Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Dorofeyev's 20th goal of the season tied the game at 4-4 with 30 seconds left in regulation. The 24-year-old winger also reached the 30-point mark Monday, and he's surged to get there, earning six goals and three assists over his last five outings. He's added 138 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 10 power-play points and a minus-7 rating over 47 appearances in 2024-25.