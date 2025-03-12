Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

The Golden Knights were staring at a 2-0 deficit when Dorofeyev got them on the board late in the second period, and he helped force OT by having a hand in Noah Hanifin's third-period tally. Dorofeyev is up to 25 goals as part of a career-best season, the first time the 24-year-old winger has reached that milestone.