Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Pots lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.
Dorofeyev is up to five goals and 12 shots on net through three games this season. He's scored four of those goals with the man advantage. While he's no Alex Ovechkin, Dorofeyev is emerging as one of the most reliable goal-scorers in fantasy early in 2025-26. He'll slow down at some point, but the Golden Knights' offense is strong and deep, so he should still find plenty of ways to get involved throughout the campaign.
