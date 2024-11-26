Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

Dorofeyev is up to five goals over 11 contests in November, though he also has a minus-9 rating and 32 shots on net. The 24-year-old winger has done well in a middle-six role, but he's been just moderately consistent, so his fantasy utility may be limited in shallow formats. He's at 11 goals, three assists, 64 shots and a minus-6 rating over 22 games this season.