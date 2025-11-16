Dorofeyev logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Dorofeyev hasn't been known for his playmaking this year, but his offense has cooled off dramatically after a hot start. The 25-year-old winger decided to play a setup role, feeding Braeden Bowman and Tomas Hertl for goals in this contest. Dorofeyev has 10 goals, three assists, 49 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances. He's not a surprise to opposing teams anymore, so he'll need to diversify his contributions rather than just play a shoot-first role in the Golden Knights' top six.