Dorofeyev scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

The 25-year-old winger earned a point for the Golden Knights with goals in the first and third periods. It was Dorofeyev's fourth multi-goal performance of the season, two of which have come in the last seven contests -- a stretch in which he's lit the lamp seven times, but hasn't recorded an assist. He's one tally short of reaching 25 for the second straight season, and through 52 games he's produced 40 points.