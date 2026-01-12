Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

One of his assists also came on the power play. The winger had 11 points over 13 outings in December, but he had been limited to two points in the first five games of January before Sunday's big performance. Dorofeyev is up to 17 goals, 33 points, 115 shots on net and a minus-8 rating across 44 appearances this season. The 25-year-old continues to be highly effective on the power play, where he's earned 19 of his points so far.