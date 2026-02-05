Dorofeyev scored a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dorofeyev has five goals and an assist over his last eight outings. He reached the 25-goal mark for the year in this contest, putting him just shy of matching his total from 82 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 25-year-old winger is at 42 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 56 appearances in a top-six role.