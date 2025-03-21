Dorofeyev scored three goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Dorofeyev scored twice in the second period, including the opening tally on the power play. He completed his hat trick midway through the third, and that goal was his 30th of the campaign. The 24-year-old has surged to the milestone mark with six goals, along with three assists, over nine outings in March. Dorofeyev is one of 17 players to reach 30 goals so far this season, and he's at 46 points, 205 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 68 outings. With a 14.6 shooting percentage, this is reasonable production for a shoot-first player who's only getting started on his NHL journey.