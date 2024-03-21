Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday versus Seattle, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Dorofeyev has nine goals and 16 points in 33 contests this season. He's projected to serve in a bottom-six capacity while Paul Cotter is set to be a healthy scratch.
