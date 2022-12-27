Dorofeyev was brought back up from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, according to the NHL media site.
Dorofeyev logged 11:14 of ice time Friday against St. Louis during his NHL season debut. He will probably be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Kings.
