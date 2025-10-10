Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Dorofeyev is poised to be a menace to opposing teams as the finisher on the Golden Knights' top power-play unit, at least until they find a way to shut him down. He's already got four goals (three on the power play) over two contests this season while adding nine shots on net. The 24-year-old's third-line role at even strength isn't a concern -- he's a gifted scorer in a deep offense and will get plenty of looks, especially against defenses that lack the resources to match Vegas' depth.