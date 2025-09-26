default-cbs-image
Dorofeyev (lower body) skated Thursday but won't be in the lineup to face the Sharks on Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Dorofeyev is coming off a career year with the Knights last season in which he generated 35 goals, 17 helpers and 17 power-play points in 82 games -- all of which were career highs. With the addition of Mitch Marner, the 24-year-old Dorofeyev could find himself dropped to a third-line role, which may limit his chances of repeating these numbers in 2025-26.

