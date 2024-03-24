Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dorofeyev's tally early in the third period ended up being the Golden Knights' game-winner. The winger has three goals over six outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's been limited to a middle-six role, so his fantasy appeal isn't particularly high. Dorofeyev has 10 goals, seven assists, 71 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 35 contests this season.