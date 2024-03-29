Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring in the first period. That was his third goal in four contests and his 12th tally of the season. The 23-year-old winger has found a home in a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit for the Golden Knights. Overall, he's racked up 19 points, 79 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances.