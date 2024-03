Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Dorofeyev missed 14 games with an upper-body injury. He returned to his second-line role and made an immediate impact with a goal 9:08 into the game. The 23-year-old winger is up to a career-high eight tallies with seven assists, 65 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances this season. If he can stay in the top six, he may be of interest to fantasy managers in deeper formats.