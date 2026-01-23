Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Dorofeyev is hot with five goals and two assists over his last six games. His last two tallies have come at even strength, though he's made a fair amount of noise on the power play throughout the season. The winger is up to 21 goals, 37 points (21 on the power play), 134 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 49 appearances in a top-six role.