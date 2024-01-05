Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring just 3:59 into the game, but Sergei Bobrovsky wouldn't give up another goal to Vegas. Dorofeyev has three points over his last four contests and should have steady playing time until Keegan Kolesar (illness) returns. For the season, Dorofeyev has four goals, nine points (matching his career high), 37 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances.