Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring in the first period, putting a puck on the top shelf from the edge of the crease. The 22-year-old winger now has three points (two goals and an assist) in his last two games after recording his first two NHL points Sunday in St. Louis. Dorofeyev, a third-round pick in 2019, offers some intriguing offensive potential. He may be worth a flier while playing alongside William Karlsson and Reilly Smith on Vegas' second line.