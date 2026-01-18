Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Secures 20-goal campaign
Dorofeyev scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.
Dorofeyev's 20th goal of the season came at 5:52 of the third period. It was also the game-winner, his second such goal in the campaign. He's up to 36 points (21 on the power play), 125 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances. Dorofeyev remains a fixture on the second line and first power-play unit with an ultra-effective shot that makes him a quality player in most fantasy formats.
