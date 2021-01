Dorofeyev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Dorofeyev was immediately billed as a steal when selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, and his ability to break into the North American professional ranks a year later further supports that notion. He'll begin his stateside career with the Silver Knights of the AHL, and Dorofeyev will likely need some seasoning to adjust to the smaller ice surface before he's ready to contribute at the NHL level.