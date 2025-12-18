Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.
Dorofeyev has three goals and three assists over his last eight outings. He left the Golden Knights' previous game versus Columbus with an apparent injury, but a longer-than-usual gap between contests allowed him to be healthy enough to play Wednesday. Dorofeyev is up to 14 goals, 22 points (13 on the power play), 87 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 32 appearances in a top-six role.
