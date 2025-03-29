Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Dorofeyev has seven goals and two assists over his last 10 outings, with three of those tallies coming on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 47 points, 218 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 72 contests overall. He's been a breakout player this season, good for about two points every three games while playing on the second line.
