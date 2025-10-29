Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Strikes twice in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored two goals, one on the power play, on a team-high nine shots on net in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
The 25-year-old winger continues to dazzle in the early going, and his nine goals in 10 games is tied for the NHL lead with more established stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cole Caufield and Jack Hughes. Dorofeyev's five power-play tallies also paces the league. He did pot 35 goals in 82 regular-season games during a breakout 2024-25 campaign, but Dorofeyev may not have found his ceiling yet as a sniper.
