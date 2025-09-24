Dorofeyev won't return to Tuesday's preseason game versus the Kings due to a lower-body injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Dorofeyev can be considered day-to-day for now. The 24-year-old winger could be brought back cautiously during the preseason, leaving his status for Thursday's game versus the Mammoth and Friday's contest versus the Sharks in question. When healthy, Dorofeyev is projected for a middle-six role in 2025-26.