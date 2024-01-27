Dorofeyev sustained an upper-body injury versus the Rangers on Friday, Chris Chapman of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Dorofeyev logged four shots on goal in 11:15 of ice time Friday. His status for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings is up in the air, but Michael Amadio (upper body) is expected to be activated from injured reserve prior to that contest.
