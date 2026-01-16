Dorofeyev scored two power-play goals on four shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Dorofeyev has five points over his last three games, four of which have come on the power play. The winger scored the Golden Knights' first and third goals of this contest for his first multi-goal game since Oct. 28 versus the Hurricanes. Dorofeyev is up to 19 goals, 35 points (21 on the power play), 120 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 46 appearances. His ability to finish with the man advantage has him on track for a career year, even though his shot volume is down from 2024-25.