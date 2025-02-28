Dorofeyev scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Dorofeyev has been limited to three points over seven outings in February. His goal Thursday stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 5-1 late in the first period. The 24-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 37 points, 176 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 59 appearances in his first full NHL campaign. He's also shooting 13.6 percent, just a touch better than the 13.4 percent mark he maintained in a 13-goal, 24-point effort over 47 outings in the 2023-24 regular season, so sustainability is not a big concern.