Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Top-15 NHL goal scorer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo.
He scored five-hole on a breakaway. It was his 29th of the season. Dorofeyev is tied with Macklin Celebrini for 15th in snipes in the NHL. He has four points, including three goals, in four games since the Olympic break. Dorofeyev is pure finish -- he has just 48 points (19 assists) in 61 games. Fifteen of his goals and half of his points overall (24) have come with the man advantage.
