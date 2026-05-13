Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Two goals in Game 5 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored twice on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Dorofeyev's first tally, a power-play goal, tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The winger then missed part of the second period after blocking a shot off his leg, but he returned and was ultimately the hero with an even-strength tally at 4:10 of overtime. He's looking like Mr. Game 5 so far -- he had a hat trick in Game 5 of the first round versus the Mammoth. The winger is up to seven goals, two assists, 29 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 11 playoff contests in a top-six role.
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