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Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Two goals not enough in Game 5 loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dorofeyev scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Dorofeyev entered the contest on a six-game point drought. He snapped it with the opening goal at 6:52 of the first period, a power-play tally, and he added an even-strength goal in the third, but the Golden Knights couldn't rally off of that. Dorofeyev is up to 12 goals, four assists, 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 21 playoff appearances. Vegas will need him to get hot one more time as the team faces elimination in Game 6 on Sunday.

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