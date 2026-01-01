Dorofeyev picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The 25-year-old winger sparked Vegas to an early 2-0 lead, but the team's offense went cold after the first 10 minutes of the contest. Dorofeyev has been locked in to close out 2025, producing four goals and 10 points over the last 10 games, including six points (three goals, three assists) with the man advantage, and he's already one power-play point shy of tying the career-high 17 he racked up in 2024-25.