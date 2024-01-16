Dorofeyev recorded a pair of assists in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.

Dorofeyev set up Mark Stone's first two goals in Monday's contest, picking up the primary helper on his opening-period tally and another in the second to extend Vegas' lead to 2-0. It's just the second multi-point game of the season for the 23-year-old Dorofeyev, who'd gone scoreless in his previous three contests. Overall, he's up to five goals and 12 points through 24 games while primarily playing a top-six role this season.