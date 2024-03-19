Dorofeyev is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will keep him out of the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Dorofeyev is just four games back from a long-term upper-body injury that previously cost him 14 contests. Since his return, the 23-year-old winger notched two goals, six shots and one hit while averaging 12:06 of ice time. Without Dorofeyev in the lineup, Paul Cotter figures to suit up against the Bolts.