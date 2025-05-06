Dorofeyev (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Oilers on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev will miss his second straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. In five postseason appearances, the 24-year-old winger notched one goal and one assist -- both with the man advantage -- to go with 18 shots, three hits and two blocks. With Dorofeyev on the shelf, Victor Olofsson should continue to see minutes in a middle-six role.