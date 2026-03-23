Moysevich signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Moyesevich will join Vegas' organization after spending the last three seasons between the KHL and VHL in Russia. Across 10 appearances with SKA-VMF St. Petersburg of the VHL this season, he posted a 5-3-0 record, a 2.41 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Golden Knights selected Moysevich with the 83rd overall selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He'll add some future upside to the Golden Knights' goaltending room, which has been inconsistent this season.